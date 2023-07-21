Trainspotting from generation to generation

ABOVE: A grain train watercolour under way in my dad's office, May 26, 2019.
In the 1930's, as a young boy, one of my dad's hobbies was trainspotting.
He'd record locomotive details in a notebook as he watched steam trains thunder along the lines of London.
It was something he did up until just a few years ago.
The notebook became a camera and eventually a canvas and easel. See the above Andrew Biggs picture of Kerang railway station, taken in April 1957.
I inherited some of his interest.
My favourite railway relic is the old Ghan change of gauge station at Marree, South Australia.
ABOVE: Old Ghan locomotive, Marree, September 30, 2001.
It was here travellers changed trains on their journey from Port Augusta to Alice Springs up until 1987, when the line was closed.
The remains of the old line are still there crossing the outback.
It's a journey worth spending a few days on.
ABOVE: Marree railway station, September 30, 2001.
But if I'm not out looking at trains, you can find me enjoying a rail trail on my pushbike.
It's possible that I puff up a gentle grade more loudly than any steam train ever did.
Below are some more train photos I've snapped over the years.
- Photographer Phillip Biggs
ABOVE: Ghost train, Mannerim, May 31 2007.
ABOVE: Hi to H1, Fawthrop Lagoon, April 30, 1997.
ABOVE: J549 receives some attention at Maldon railway station, August 19, 1989.
ABOVE: 1862 Moorabool viaduct on the Geelong - Ballarat railway, October 27, 1991.
ABOVE: Westbury, July 14, 2021.
