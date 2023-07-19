A Launceston woman loudly burst into tears after being told she would spend the next month in prison over drug driving offences.
Alissa Margaret Moore, 41, was given a three-month jail sentence - with two months suspended - after appearing at Launceston Magistrates Court on July 19.
Moore previously pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and driving while illicit substances were present in an oral fluid sample, namely methylamphetamine, amphetamine and THC.
Defence counsel James Oxley said there was a long list of "unfortunate events" in Moore's life that had led to her appearing in court.
These included the death of her husband in 2018, at which point she started using methylamphetamine as a way of "blacking out and dulling the pain".
Mr Oxley told the court Moore was experiencing a difficult living situation, which included living in a van near the Tramsheds at Invermay after a house fire.
The court also heard the most recent driving offence on May 12, 2022, was a "one-off" trip to a pharmacy at the request of an elderly neighbour, and Moore "did not feel under the influence".
Magistrate Simon Brown acknowledged these factors and said the level of drugs detected by police was consistent with residual quantities.
Mr Brown acknowledged Moore's circumstances were "most unfortunate"; however, her prior record was a "very grave concern".
This included four drunk driving charges dating back to 2004, when she returned a blood-alcohol reading of .07 and as recently as 2011, when she returned a reading of .063 and was given a wholly-suspended jail sentence.
She was given a further two wholly-suspended jail sentences and driving disqualifications in 2014 and 2021 for drug driving offences.
She also served a prison sentence in 2016 for drug trafficking.
Mr Brown said he "reluctantly" came to the view that the prior penalties had not been a strong enough deterrent; however, he did not want to "entirely write off" any prospect of reformation.
"None of those caused you to stop offending," he said.
Mr Brown convicted Moore on both driving charges, sentencing her to three months imprisonment with one month to be served immediately.
The remaining two months will be suspended for 12 months.
Moore will also be disqualified from driving for 15 months after her release from custody.
The woman burst into tears and cried loudly as she was led from the courtroom.
