A first-time initiative for Kings Meadows is trying to change how civilians interact with Tasmania's police officers.
Northern District officers, detectives and commander Kate Chambers met with several residents from the Launceston suburb for "Cuppa With a Cop" on Wednesday, July 19.
The Cuppa with a Cop program, which began in the United States and has only recently been adopted in Tasmania, brings police officers and community members together in an informal setting.
The Cuppa with a Cop event at Meadow Mews shopping centre welcomed Tasmania Neighbourhood Watch, police and residents.
Tasmania Police Northern District commander Chambers said this style of event is "an opportunity for conversation".
"For the police, events like this are an opportunity to listen firsthand to the concerns of residents," Commander Chambers said.
"The community can speak with us in their own space about anything and see us as people.
"We can listen and hear firsthand, which is often the best way to address them."
With coffee provided for free by Meadow Mew's through Banjo's Bakery, the event had a strong response from Kings Meadows residents who were eager to break down barriers.
"There's always a barrier between cops and people, and if an event like this breaks it, that's fantastic," Phil Canning, who attended the event, said.
"If you can sit down and have a conversation with an officer here about the footy, you start thinking about what else you can do; can I ring them up and talk about safety or our community?"
President of Neighbourhood Watch Tasmania, Peter Edwards, an ex-police commander himself, said the event was community engagement at its finest.
"These events are about the people of Tasmania meeting police officers in a friendly setting because they often don't," Mr Edwards said.
"They can speak informally about what's happening in their community because most people only meet officers at random drug tests or crowd control at football.
"This puts the human head on the officers and improves relationships one cup at a time."
The Kings Meadow event will be followed by another Cuppa with a Cop at Prospect Vale Marketplace on August 16.
Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au
