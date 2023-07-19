Drug offender caused three car Bass Highway crash

A Prospect man held down a job as a truck driver while undergoing a drug treatment order, the Launceston Magistrates Court.
Magistrate Sharon Cure expressed concern that Daniel Paul Carr, 31, was working as a driver.
"I cannot begin to imagine the community outrage about him driving when the court is aware that he is testing positive to drugs," she said.
READ MORE: Homeless pitch tent in Princes Square
She cancelled the drug treatment order after he was found guilty of two counts of drug driving and a count of failing to have proper control of a vehicle and driving while his licence was suspended during the duration of the order.
Police prosecutor Kelly Brown said that at 3.10pm on February 21, 2022 Carr was pulled over driving a black commodore in Vermont Rd and bodily fluid analysis showed he was positive for methylamphetamine.
Ms Brown said that on September 30, 2022 Carr was driving on the Bass Highway at Hagley when he crossed double white lines and hit the back of a Toyota which caused it to run head on into a VW Amarok.
No one was seriously injured but Carr tested positive for illicit drugs.
Ms Brown said a witness saw Carr's vehicle swerving across the road.
The order was imposed in October 2021 which meant that Carr would avoid six months jail if he complied with the conditions of the order and stayed off drugs.
However, within four months he recorded a positive sample for amphetamines and things began to go downhill from there, she said.
In February 2021 he was charged with drug driving and was required to spend 15 days in jail as part of a sanctions regime under the order.
He was released in May and used methylamphetamine immediately.
He served another 13 days jail in July but was clean until October.
"After that his performance waned and he manipulated the system," she said.
In April 2023 he served a further 18 sanction days in jail and was remanded in custody on June 29, 2023.
Ms Cure said he had a cavalier attitude to the order.
"He has not been able to maintain a period of being clean," she said.
"I have no choice but to cancel the order and resentence him.
"He has been given every opportunity."
Defence counsel Hannah Goss said Carr would keenly feel a driving disqualification which would affect his employment prospects.
Ms Cure sentenced Carr to eight weeks jail from July 19 and imposed a further two month wholly suspended jail sentence for the most recent offences.
He was disqualified from driving for a total of seven months.
In 2020 Carr was sentenced by Ms Cure to an eighteen week jail term for possession of a stolen 12 gauge shotgun, possession of firearm and ammunition when not the holder of a firearms licence, as well as driving charges and family violence charges.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.