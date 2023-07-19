The Examiner
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

The Pressbox episode 13: Tasmanian Netball League grand final edition

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
Updated July 19 2023 - 3:25pm, first published 3:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.