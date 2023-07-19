The Examiner
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy
Good News

Josh Commins a member of Australia's Hockey5 Oceania Cup champs

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
Updated July 19 2023 - 4:17pm, first published 4:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The possibility of competing at a World Cup is a "dream come true" for hockey player Josh Commins.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.