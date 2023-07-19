The possibility of competing at a World Cup is a "dream come true" for hockey player Josh Commins.
The 22-year-old was a part of Australia's gold-medal-winning side at the inaugural Hockey5s Oceania Cup on the Gold Coast, qualifying them for the World Cup in Oman in January.
"A World Cup is completely different to the qualifiers, it would obviously be a dream come true to represent Australia at any sport at a World Cup," he said.
"It's something pretty special and hopefully something I get the chance to have a go at."
Hockey5s combines the indoor and outdoor versions of the sport, with boards surrounding a smaller playing surface in two 10-minute halves.
Commins was selected in the Australian squad following the national indoor championships in January and a training camp in Warrnambool.
He described representing Australia as "surreal".
"It was pretty cool just to put on the green and gold," he said.
"I knew most of the players even though they're not from Tassie, I've played with them before, so it was good to get out there with some people I know and come away with a win.
"To get a senior international gold medal was pretty cool."
Commins scored 11 goals in Australia's eight matches, including a hat-trick in the 10-0 semi-final win over Solomon Islands.
The side clinched the gold medal with a come-from-behind 6-4 win over New Zealand as the Kiwis raced out to a 3-0 lead in the opening eight minutes.
The Australians were able to get it back to 3-2 at half-time and hit the front in the 14th minute before the New Zealanders quickly equalised but not for long.
Now playing with DiamondBacks in the Hobart-based Premier League, Commins first played hockey at Deloraine Primary School before going through Queechy Penguins' and eventually Hockey Tasmania's junior programs.
He was not the only Tasmanian involved in the Oceania Cup, with Smithton's Keegan Popowski, who is now based in Queensland, coaching the victorious women's side.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.