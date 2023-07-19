In a national first, aged care residents are making their voices heard by co-designing the level of care they receive.
Residential aged care provider Calvary Riverside Views in Launceston is pioneering a new care model designed to prioritise the wellbeing and dignity of individuals in the aged care system.
Calvary chief medical advisor Dr Tracey Tay said the new model of care is part of Calvary's ongoing commitment to growth.
"Sometimes, when we try to care for people as they get older, we think we know what they need," Dr Tay said.
"And while we do this with the best intentions, we often forget that they have been living their lives for many years and know what works best for them.
"Their lived experience does have value, and this is about designing solutions that make them feel valued, but more importantly, designing solutions that work."
During the design process, residents participated in interviews and observational studies, completed surveys, and joined the staff in workshops to identify what was most important to them, what was working well, and what could be improved.
Dr Tay said the new model would be rolled out to more than 60 Calvary homes nationally.
Calvary resident Colin Douglas said he was delighted to have the opportunity to be involved and contribute his ideas.
"When you're used to doing everything for yourself, it was a real culture shock not having to do anything," Mr Douglas said.
"Having a meal, for example, is a process. You do the shopping, prepare the food, have the meal, and clean up afterward, but suddenly, there's just eating the meal. There's no process.
"And that leaves a gap in your life."
One of Mr Douglas' suggestions was getting residents more actively involved and allowing them to help run appropriate parts of the home, such as the library.
"I would like to feel that, in some way, I have contributed to the life of this place rather than just living in it. I want to be a real part of it," he said.
Calvary Riverside Views home manager Sarah Chong said while many of the improvements were simple, they often had a big impact.
"Some of the things that have come up have simple, practical solutions like having staff name badges and meal menus in bigger fonts, or bringing back proper tablecloths and salt and pepper shakers, which were removed during the COVID-19 pandemic because of the strict infection control measures needed at the time," Ms Chong said.
