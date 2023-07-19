A bye in statewide and regional competitions has given Tasmanians the chance to give their full attention to the FIFA Women's World Cup.
Girls' gala days are being held in the three regions in a bid to boost participation on the back of the Matildas' campaign which kicks off on Thursday evening.
The southern event was held at Wentworth Park sports grounds in Howrah on Wednesday with the North's to be staged at Launceston United's Birch Avenue home on Thursday.
Sessions will be held from 10am to midday for six to nine year-olds and 1-3pm for nine to 12-year-olds.
The same times operate for the third gala day to be held at Meercroft Park in Devonport on Friday.
The days coincide with Football Tasmania's bye round for the Women's Super League, NPL Tasmania and Northern Championship competitions.
Football Tasmania is also offering female-only coaching, referee and Future Leaders courses, to develop the next generation of female leaders in the sport.
The Matildas kickoff their Women's World Cup campaign against Ireland in Sydney on Thursday at 8pm.
The event is the third-largest sporting event on the globe and just under 1.5 million tickets have already been sold for the tournament, which runs from July 20 - August 20.
Australia's other group games are against Nigeria on Thursday, July 27, and Canada on Monday, July 31, both at 8pm.
Thirty-six young Tasmanian fans will be intimately involved by carrying a FIFA flag onto the pitch before kick-off at six of the matches including Australia's final group game.
Football Tasmania chief executive Matt Bulkeley said: "We know Tasmanians are excited about the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 coming to Australia, and we were thrilled to be able to offer this opportunity to young football participants.
"This once-in-a-lifetime event will leave a lasting legacy for football in Australia, especially for women and girls, and we can't wait to cheer on the Matildas as they take on the world's best teams."
*************************
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.