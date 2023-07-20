Tasmania Police say they remain ready to serve the Meander Valley community despite claims the closure of a service station has caused a spike in crimes.
Councillor Ben Dudman launched an online petition on July 17 calling for the reopening of the Deloraine police service centre, claiming crime rates had increased since its closure.
The petition is not currently endorsed by the Meander Valley Council.
Inspector Michael Johnston acknowledged some crimes had increased, but the situation was nuanced and officers maintained a round-the-clock presence.
Cr Dudman said several residents and business owners had come to him with concerns about "people scoping properties", an increase in shoplifting and an alleged ram raid on a local business.
"It's not unreasonable to have one service centre in the municipality," he said.
"People feel more threatened, and offenders feel more encouraged."
Inspector Michael Johnston said officers had recorded increases in some offences in Deloraine over the past 12 months, however this was consistent with broader trends.
"This is not a problem that's unique to Deloraine," Inspector Johnston said.
"There has been an increase in some crimes, but this is in line with increases across the state and the country."
Inspector Johnston said shoplifting had increased, but more serious offences like public place assaults had dropped.
The inspector said staff at the now-closed customer service centre worked in an administrative capacity, and front-line officers remained on station throughout the region.
"There has been no change to the number of operational officers or shift patterns," Inspector Johnston said.
"Deloraine is actively policed through day and afternoon shifts and is supported by an on-call roster where local police are available to be called upon to respond to incidents.
"A 24 hour response is also provided from Launceston Police Station."
Inspector Johnston said as officers were on patrol most hours of the day some matters had to be dealt with by appointment only, but police remained ready to respond "any time of day".
He said any emerging, non-urgent issues could be reported by phoning 131 444.
Cr Dudman said he and community members had concerns about the logistics of officers being based more than 40km away, and he had written to Minister for Police, Fire and Emergency Management Felix Ellis about the matter.
"Without a base in the area there has been a reduction in coverage," he said.
"If the police have to send people out from Longford or Launceston they cannot provide the service they need to, when they need to.
"This is 100 per cent on the state government to fund the service centre."
