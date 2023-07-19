A Triumph motorcycle and a blue Holden Barina collided at Cimitiere Street and Lawrence Street in Launceston on July 19.
Police said the incident occurred at the intersection adjacent to City Park at about 12.30pm and responded to the scene with other emergency services, including Tasmania Ambulance.
A portion of the main road was closed for roughly an hour after the incident, reopening to traffic at about 1.40pm.
READ MORE: Homeless pitch tent in Princes Square
Motorists were asked to avoid the area while the scene was cleared.
Police did not report any serious injuries, and the motorcyclist was taken to hospital in a stable condition.
Crash statistics from the Tasmanian government reported an over 55 per cent increase in the number of motorcycles involved in crashes resulting in serious injuries from January to April 2023.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Declan Durrant has a passion in poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Declan Durrant has a passion in poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.