A young couple and their newborn twins have been saved from the risk of homelessness as Launceston residents grapple with the cost of living.
A "more suitable housing arrangement" was required before the twins could be released into their parents' care, and the couple had explored every avenue.
They secured a rental property and saved enough to make the rental advance payment, but were still short on their bond payment.
This was where the Salvation Army stepped in.
"They'd exhausted all other options of seeking a no-interest loan scheme, sold some of their household possessions to raise the funds, and had sought help from elsewhere," Salvos Launceston Corps Officer Auxiliary Lieutenant Roderick Brown said.
"When they came to the Salvos we were able to help pay that bond payment for them, which meant they weren't passed over that property.
"It's a very encouraging story of preventing the risk of homelessness."
The rising number of homeless is evident in Launceston's public spaces.
Tents have been pitched across Royal Park, off the Zig Zag Track in the Gorge, and most recently in Princes Square.
Auxiliary Lieutenant Brown said while the Salvos typically experienced a drop-off in demand during June and July, the organisation remained as busy as ever.
He said the cost of living crunch was disproportionately affecting those who were already "on the margins".
"Those experiencing primary homelessness - sleeping in their cars, sleeping in parks - are certainly becoming much more visible which would indicate that the numbers are increasing," he said.
"The crisis accommodation centres are full most of the time, so particularly if we have any families coming in with young children, it's very difficult to find anywhere to place them at short notice.
"We've had stories of people with disability living in makeshift caravans - it's really not conducive for wellbeing."
Bass Labor MP Janie Finlay said cost of living had become an issue among a growing range of demographics.
She said she had heard stories of children going to school and employees going to work after sleeping rough the night before.
"We know right across Launceston with all of the services there's increased pressure ... a lot of people that are experiencing concern now are perhaps experiencing it for the first time," Ms Finlay said.
"There's a whole lot of people that have never had to navigate this environment before - having that outreach to go and help people understand what's available [is important]."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.