Tassie AFL team needs a plan B

THE Examiner's editorial criticising MPs Lara Alexander and John Tucker for 'turning their backs' on the Liberal voters is a little harsh, surely (The Examiner, June 30). While it's true that Ms Alexander was elevated to parliament due to the peculiarities of the Hare Clark system and the distribution of votes following the unexpected resignation of two Bass Liberal MPs, at least give her credit for actually representing her electorate, so many of whom have rightly questioned AFL demands that required a stadium at Hobart's Macquarie Point to be built as part of getting a team. Ms Alexander has rightly questioned the accuracy of the project's economic modelling, and the lack of transparency, behind the decision, as has Mr Tucker. One could argue that our other Liberal representatives, one of whom is Michael Ferguson, has conspicuously failed to represent his electorate, ask similar questions, and adequately address all the concerns being expressed by Tasmanians concerned about the AFL's high-handed demands relating to the project. Ferguson's re-election was also arguably due to benefitting from the extraordinarily high vote of former premier, and MP for Bass, Peter Gutwein. And it was Mr Gutwein who was the architect of this controversial project which has succeeded in dividing our Tasmanian community.