Tassie AFL team needs a plan B

If the Hobart stadium is not supported by Labor, Greens and independents in both houses then we need a Plan B to present to the AFL.
Perhaps the $130 million earmarked for UTAS stadium could be doubled or tripled and this be made the home of the AFL team with State and Federal funding 50/50?
There is plenty of room there too for training area's indoors and outdoors.
There would be easy access for players and families for housing , educational options and services.
Supporters from across Tasmania can travel there as they do now.
It's a possible solution to bring our AFL team fruition and a chance of playing in our national competition by 2028 and not disappear north to the NT or FNQ.
Simon Boughey, Orford
ALL you hear on the news and read in the paper is that teen crime is on the rise and getting worse. The police sometimes catch the youths but like the rest of the public are dismayed and angry when nothing is done or very little in the way of prison or other forms of punishment. The state government have had their hands burnt by way of Ashley so why not the American style boot camps that try to instil some moral compass and doing so gives the participant some education with physical activity. While some will slip through the cracks others will get something from these activities rather than sitting in a jail cell.
Anthony Galvin, Launceston
THE Examiner's editorial criticising MPs Lara Alexander and John Tucker for 'turning their backs' on the Liberal voters is a little harsh, surely (The Examiner, June 30). While it's true that Ms Alexander was elevated to parliament due to the peculiarities of the Hare Clark system and the distribution of votes following the unexpected resignation of two Bass Liberal MPs, at least give her credit for actually representing her electorate, so many of whom have rightly questioned AFL demands that required a stadium at Hobart's Macquarie Point to be built as part of getting a team. Ms Alexander has rightly questioned the accuracy of the project's economic modelling, and the lack of transparency, behind the decision, as has Mr Tucker. One could argue that our other Liberal representatives, one of whom is Michael Ferguson, has conspicuously failed to represent his electorate, ask similar questions, and adequately address all the concerns being expressed by Tasmanians concerned about the AFL's high-handed demands relating to the project. Ferguson's re-election was also arguably due to benefitting from the extraordinarily high vote of former premier, and MP for Bass, Peter Gutwein. And it was Mr Gutwein who was the architect of this controversial project which has succeeded in dividing our Tasmanian community.
Anne Layton-Bennett, Swan Bay
AND it is YES to a stadium, but with provision to withdraw the team from the venue and apply revision, repurpose and recycle. If the footy is a financial and tourism winner, then fantastico indeed. If it is a dud then send our team to another venue. The stadium, you ask? It's obvious really: it becomes the outer shell for a clean energy nuclear reactor. Consider this: 1. plenty of harbour water for cooling the plant; 2. access to a power grid; 3. a city of compliant civil servants. Furthermore, it's a long way from Launceston! As a bloke named Scomo something-or-other would say, "how good is that". (Disclaimer - yes this IS a comedy sketch.)
David Hunnerup, West Launceston
IF THERE are two words that define Scott Morrison's political tenure, they are 'unfunded empathy'. These are telling because they betray one simple fact, that in Scott Morrison's book he and the government he represented as minister and prime minister, could not afford to care for those in need. Seen in this light, Robodebt appears to be much more of an inevitable consequence than an error of judgement. Furthermore we are also witnessing a common thread in Western democracies where, if Christ were alive today, these self-professed Christians would not be breaking bread with him anytime soon.
Tony Newport, Hillwood
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.