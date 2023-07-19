Coaching a football team at any level is a challenging task as some get spat out of the system quickly and others come back for more each year.
Following Launceston coach Mitch Thorp's decision to re-sign for a sixth season in 2024, The Examiner takes a look at the longest serving coaches across the Tasmanian State League and NTFA.
Deep into his fifth year, Launceston's Thorp is the longest serving TSL coach in Northern Tasmania, with North Launceston's Brad Cox-Goodyer beginning his stint in 2021.
However, he has not had the longest run in the league, with Kingborough's Trent Baumeler having been at the helm of the Tigers since 2018.
In that time he's taken them to their first finals series (2019) and grand final (2022) - will he lead them to a maiden premiership this season?
Elsewhere, Clarence's Peter Ryan took the reins in 2022, while former AFL player Allen Christensen (Lauderdale), Adam Bester (North Hobart) and Josh Arnold (Glenorchy) all started this season.
Scottsdale's Ethan Petterwood is the only coach remaining from the 2020 NTFA Shield season after coming back to the North-East following a VFL career.
Bracknell's Corry Goodluck, Hillwood's Jake Pearce and George Town co-coach Adam Zanevra all started their careers the following years - with Goodluck coaching the Redlegs to the 2021 flag.
Zanevra's coaching accomplice Joel Coad joined him in the role last season as did Josh Ponting and Nathan Lowe. Ponting's first season led them to the grand final, while Lowe has previously had premiership success at Hillwood.
Mitch Stagg, Oliver Cook and Jack Maher - who was set to coach at Evandale in 2020 - are in their first seasons at Longford, Bridgenorth and South Launceston respectively.
While almost all of the coaches are in their first or second year in their role - Bridgenorth's Bobby Beams has been there since day one.
The Parrots joined the new-look NTFAW competition in 2019 and Beams has coached them since the beginning, resulting in finals berths each year.
OLs' Abbey Green and Scottsdale's Mikayla Binns coached last season, with Binns also leading Launceston to a premiership in 2021, while Ivo Agostini, Dean Smith and Aaron Viney took over their roles this year.
Old Scotch's Brayley Coombes took over the role in 2020 and is the longest serving in the competition, although other coaches have plenty of experience.
Evandale coach James Conroy is in the second year of his second stint as senior coach, while St Pats' Jake Laskey was previously co-coach as was Mark Edwards for the back-half of last season.
East Coast's Kodie Joseph comes into the role having coached their reserves for five seasons but the most experienced leader in division one is Andrew Philpott - who led Rocherlea to three premierships.
Former North Launceston development league coach Jade Selby (Perth), Will Stoltenberg (Meander Valley), Brady Butwell (UTAS) and Corey Lockett (Lilydale) are all in their first season.
Three division one coaches have overseen their club's lifespans in the NTFAW competition.
George Town's Dave Marshall is the longest serving, having coached the group since 2019 after previously leading the men. Hillwood's Dwayne Beeton and Deloraine's Brad Powe, who have also held other coaching roles, have mentored their sides since they entered the competition in 2021.
Marli Lukic (Evandale), Charlotte How and Kia Rogers (Meander Valley), Steve Dodd and Leon Nichols (Longford) are all in their first years coaching their respective clubs - with Dodd's East Coast only entering the league this year.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
