A new police station at St Helens is one step closer after Break O'Day councillors voted in favour of the Annie Street development.
The new station will be adjacent to the St Helens District Hospital, and be capable of supporting up to 15 staff.
Break O'Day mayor Mick Tucker said it was "no surprise" that councillors unanimously approved the proposal at their July 17 meeting.
"That's one we've been working towards for a long time with the police," Cr Tucker said.
"There was no surprise that everything ticked the boxes."
There is no date set for the start of construction but Cr Tucker said he hoped it would be soon as it would be a "great outcome" for all involved, particularly the Break O'Day community.
The new station at 2 Annie Street will be built on a subdivided lot owned by the Break O'Day council, and it will replace the existing facility on the Georges Bay Esplanade when completed.
This will be a 1447 square metre building with 22 parking spaces for the public and a further seven for police vehicles.
Plans tendered to the council also include a boat shed for two police vessels and council documents noted typical operating hours will be 8am to 5pm Monday to Friday.
The proposal was put to the public for consultation in June 2023, and two representations were received by the council.
One was a letter in support of the proposal, while the other raised a variety of concerns including dust during construction, traffic management and noise from its use.
Council officers noted approval for the project was granted as the project satisfied council requirements, and police vehicles would not use their sirens while operating from the site.
The Tasmanian Government pledged $7.5 million to the project in the 2023-24 state budget, with $87.3 million being spent on police stations across the state.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.