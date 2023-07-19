There is a familiar feel about the lead-up to the Tasmanian Netball League grand final as the competition's two Northern clubs Cavaliers and Northern Hawks prepare for battle.
It might be that they have faced off in four of the last five deciders, it might be that they have played three times this year, or it might even be that at least one of the two clubs have featured in the past nine grand finals.
This year has witnessed the Hawks and Cavs go down separate paths to reach the final weekend, with the reigning premiers continuing their imperious form; winning every one of their regular-season games.
The Cavs on the other hand, played a more developmental approach with big minutes given to youngsters a potential trade-off with early-season results.
The Hawks never looked in doubt to claim top spot for finals, and having not lost since the 2021 grand final, extended their win-streak to more than 30 games.
Round seven was the first Northern derby of the season, with the teams engaging in a see-sawing affair.
A feature of the Hawks' winning mindset, they managed a three-goal victory largely thanks to impressive runs early in the first term and late in the last.
It was reminder to everybody that the brown and gold knew how to win, even on the rare occasion they were not dominant.
It also highlighted two things, the first was a match-up that will surely prove key once again on Saturday.
As the league MVP for the last three seasons Hawks co-captain Ash Mawer has been without a doubt the best player in the TNL with the prolific goal-shooter scoring 791 times at a staggering 92 per cent.
It is likely that rising star Eunice Kidmas will be her opponent, having been given the near-impossible task in their three previous meetings.
Her athleticism and wingspan make her a quality option for trying to reduce Mawer's impact and she played a great role the first time around.
That is not to say Mawer was beaten, especially in the round 12 contest where she scored 52 goals, more than the Cavs.
Their matches have also exposed the differences in their play-styles, with the Cavs' one-on-one defending a juxtaposition to the Hawks' more zone-like approach.
However, with both strategies attempting to achieve the same result, turning the ball over further up the court could prove crucial in deciding the outcome.
This is where the mid-court will come into play, the engine room where the game is often won and lost.
For the Hawks, their ever-impressive performances are often engineered by the likes of Ellie Marshall, Stephanie Walker and Lydia Coote, however, they will be well-matched by Keely Atkinson, Georgia Rolls and Cavs skipper Shelby Miller.
Put simply, there is far from a clear answer as to the winner of this game.
The Hawks must put to bed any doubts that may have risen from their six-goal loss in the qualifying final and use their winning nous to execute in the crucial moments.
Cavaliers must continue to trust their squad development and find ways to arrest momentum whenever the Hawks go on scoring runs.
May the best team win.
