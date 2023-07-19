Washing and folding laundry for a job wasn't something on Holly-Lace Ayton's radar five years ago, however that's exactly what the Tasmanian is doing as one of the Matildas' 29 backroom staff for the Women's World Cup.
As the Matildas equipment manager, Ayton works alongside the team manager to make sure everyone is kitted out and all the team's gear gets from one place to another, as well as setting up and packing down training equipment.
"I realised I gain a lot of satisfaction from helping people," Ayton said.
"I'm washing and folding laundry, which I didn't think I'd be doing five years ago. I look at it not as folding laundry, but in how can I make things as smooth as possible."
On the eve of the Matildas' opener against Ireland, Ayton was busy working alongside the other kit person tagging bags and making sure the right luggage makes it to Sydney from their Brisbane training base.
"Of course there's a bit of nerves, but we've prepared enough so we're not really stressed," she said.
"We have a check list that we've gone through but as prepared as you can be, there will always be something. So you've got to be ready for when that happens.
"The girls are excited and ready."
Experience as a female participation officer for Football Tasmania and Football Northern New South Wales meant she could bring a different perspective than others in the high performance space, she said.
The adage "you can't be what you can't see" is one Ayton said she never used to understand because her imagination would fill the gaps, however that has changed.
"This World Cup is going to bring visibility, not just to women's soccer, but to women's sport," she said.
"It's about empowering women and is going to show women it's possible."
She said that extended beyond the pitch with the Matildas staff being "really inclusive", which extended to a lot of women in leadership positions.
"People like myself didn't see female players or female staff growing up," Ayton said.
"But now women are involved in all aspects of the game."
She said the World Cup was an opportunity to empower women to take up different positions across their club or school soccer programs.
Growing up on the North-West Coast, Ayton said the Socceroos were her heroes, especially Harry Kewell and Tim Cahill.
"I didn't know about all the other pieces possible. That's what the Matildas have the ability to do for our game," she said.
Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
