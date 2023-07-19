The Examiner
Home/National Sport/A-League

Holly-Lace Ayton gaining satisfaction as Matildas equipment manager

Molly Appleton
By Molly Appleton
July 19 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Washing and folding laundry for a job wasn't something on Holly-Lace Ayton's radar five years ago, however that's exactly what the Tasmanian is doing as one of the Matildas' 29 backroom staff for the Women's World Cup.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Molly Appleton

Molly Appleton

Reporter

Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.

More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.