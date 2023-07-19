The Examiner's Winter Relief Appeal is nearly halfway to its target as businesses and residents continue to support fellow Launcestonians doing it tough.
Long-term appeal supporter Hudson Civil Products has donated $10,000 to the cause, helping bring the tally past $36,500.
Dating back to JD Cement in the 1990s, Hudson has grown from a team of 10 or 15 workers to 110 staff across three business arms.
General manager Jason Lanham said the organisation had been donating to The Examiner's appeals for more than a decade.
"The motivation is simply that we understand there's less fortunate people our there in the community," Mr Lanham said.
"We've got a responsibility as a business to continue to assist those that need it and we'll continue to do that until such time as we're not in a position ourselves.
"If we can do our little part [it helps], and we encourage other businesses to do the same."
The Winter Relief Appeal is aiming to raise $80,000 for Launceston City Mission, The Salvation Army, The Benevolent Society and St Vincent de Paul by August 31.
Contributions to the appeal can be made at The Examiner's office at Level 1, 113 Cimitiere Street, or via direct debit bank transfer (BSB: 035-822; Acc: 011443537).
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.