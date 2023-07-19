The Examiner
Hudson Civil Products adds $10,000 to Winter Relief Appeal

Hamish Geale
Hamish Geale
July 20 2023
Hudson Civil Products has donated $10,000 towards the Winter Relief Appeal. Picture by Phillip Biggs
The Examiner's Winter Relief Appeal is nearly halfway to its target as businesses and residents continue to support fellow Launcestonians doing it tough.

