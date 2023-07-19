The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Matthew Garwood claims changes to planning regulations are not needed

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
Updated July 19 2023 - 12:03pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
City of Launceston mayor Matthew Garwood claims the planning system is "already working as intended". Pictures Craig George, Joe Colbrook
City of Launceston mayor Matthew Garwood claims the planning system is "already working as intended". Pictures Craig George, Joe Colbrook

City of Launceston mayor Matthew Garwood claims current planning arrangements are "working as intended" after the state government announced it would give developers a second option for approvals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.