City of Launceston mayor Matthew Garwood claims current planning arrangements are "working as intended" after the state government announced it would give developers a second option for approvals.
Premier Jeremy Rockliff announced on July 18 that the Tasmanian Government intended to create independent development assessment panels as an alternative to councils having the final say on planning matters.
This is an opt-in process for project proponents and Mr Rockliff said this would prevent decisions driven by "vested interests or personal biases" of councillors should the legislation be approved when tabled in 2024.
The state's opposition parties, the Local Government Association of Tasmania and the Planning Matters Alliance Tasmania all condemned the proposal.
City of Launceston councillors recently ratified their submission to the Future of Local Government Review, which claimed devolving planning authority to regional or state-wide bodies would undermine councils.
The submission claims this would result in a "disconnect between local elected members and land use decision-making".
Mayor Matthew Garwood said detail had been lacking ahead of the government's announcement, and as far as his council was concerned, change was unnecessary.
"The City of Launceston was not engaged by the state government prior to this announcement," Cr Garwood said.
"We have no further details regarding the proposal other than what has been communicated through the media.
"That said, it would be worthwhile understanding what the government hopes to achieve and what issues they believe need addressing in a system we consider is already working as intended - by keeping decision-making at a local level, by councillors acting as the planning authority."
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni
