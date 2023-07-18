A court hearing for a former Miss Australia and Bacon Government parliamentary secretary could take two days the Launceston Magistrates Court heard.
Kathryn Isobel Hay, 47, of Swan Bay has pleaded not guilty to a charge of emotional abuse and intimidation of her former husband Troy Shane Richardson between 2011 and February 2022.
Ms Hay appeared in court via telephone and was represented by a Melbourne lawyer.
The Melbourne lawyer told the court that she received instructions on July 13 and would brief out the case to a Melbourne barrister Marsha Edwards.
Police prosecutor Catherine White told the court that it was estimated the hearing would take two days.
Court documents reveal 46 particulars of alleged emotional abuse and intimidation including assault.
Mr Richardson alleges that Ms Hay threw a bowl of cereal at him, made a throat slitting gesture towards him, accused him of cheating, told him she wished she had never met him and that she wished she could die because he was treating her so badly.
Magistrate Simon Brown adjourned the case for mention until August 15 at 9.45am.
Ms Hay was Miss Tasmania and Miss Australia in 1999 before becoming the first person of Aboriginal descent to be elected to the Tasmanian Parliament in 2002 as a member for Bass.
She became parliamentary secretary to Labor Premier Jim Bacon, but retired from parliament for personal reasons in 2006.
Ms Hay, a teacher by profession, lived overseas for 18 months with her late husband, Michael Creighton, a bomb disposal expert and aid worker in high-risk areas like Lebanon.
She nominated to stand for the 2013 state election, but withdrew before the election.
