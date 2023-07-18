The Examiner
Kathryn Isobel Hay will reappear in Launceston Magistrates court in August

Nick Clark
Updated July 19 2023 - 7:31am, first published 6:00am
Kathryn Hay on the way to the Launceston Magistrates Court in March
A court hearing for a former Miss Australia and Bacon Government parliamentary secretary could take two days the Launceston Magistrates Court heard.

