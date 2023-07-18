Court proceedings against Tasmanian AFL player Tarryn Thomas have been concluded.
The 23-year-old North Melbourne utility appeared in Broadmeadows Magistrates Court on Tuesday where a charge of threatening to distribute an intimate image was withdrawn.
In a statement, the Kangaroos said an alternative charge of using a carrier service to menace/harass was dealt with by diversion following police recommendation and after consultation with the complainant.
No conviction was recorded.
Thomas was ordered to pay a $1000 fine to a court fund, which will be distributed to charities in the local area.
The club statement said: "The magistrate recognised the courses that Thomas has completed in recent months and that his actions indicated he'd taken the matter seriously.
"Thomas acknowledged that his behaviour was unacceptable and apologised for his actions.
"The club will not be making any further comment at this time."
Sydney-born Thomas was initially charged over the intimate image in January.
In March, North Melbourne announced that he would not be selected at any level indefinitely, with the club deciding he had not made sufficient progress in his respectful behaviour training.
He has since returned to senior level and played six games this season.
Thomas was drafted from North Launceston with pick eight of the 2018 national draft and has played 63 matches. He is contracted until the end of 2024.
