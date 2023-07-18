The Examiner
Home/National Sport/AFL

North Melbourne footballer Tarryn Thomas back in Melbourne court

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated July 18 2023 - 4:19pm, first published 4:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
North Melbourne's Tarryn Thomas in action in Launceston against Hawthorn. Picture by Craig George
North Melbourne's Tarryn Thomas in action in Launceston against Hawthorn. Picture by Craig George

Court proceedings against Tasmanian AFL player Tarryn Thomas have been concluded.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from AFL
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.