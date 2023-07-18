The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Miss Teen Australia will be crowned on Tuesday night

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
Updated July 18 2023 - 5:58pm, first published 3:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Miss Teen Australia will be crowned on Tuesday, July 18, at 7.30pm showcasing the remarkable beauty, grace, and intelligence of young women from around the world.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephanie Dalton

Stephanie Dalton

Journalist

The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.