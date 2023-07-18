Miss Teen Australia will be crowned on Tuesday, July 18, at 7.30pm showcasing the remarkable beauty, grace, and intelligence of young women from around the world.
More than 27 models from over 10 countries took part in the competitions, aiming to showcase the remarkable beauty, grace, and intelligence of young women from around the world.
Miss Teen Australia national director and World Supermodel Production Australasia producer Sue Rees said it was "wonderful to put Tasmania on the world stage."
"It is the first time the international competition has come to Launceston in particular.
"Many of our girls can't get over how beautiful and pristine Tasmania is, which is just lovely feedback."
Launceston local and World Supermodel Production competitor Leah Ellings said she had enjoyed the experience so far.
"You meet so many new people during the trip," she said.
"It helps you break out of your shell. I think it's really good."
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
