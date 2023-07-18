Dumped rubbish in Launceston's Kate Reed Reserve has inspired one of The Examiner's youngest letter writers to pick up his pen in protest.
Shocked by the unsightly mound while walking near the Silverdome, eight-year-old Hayden Fletcher returned home, got out his paper and began to write.
The Cressy District High student's mum Kristie said the family did lots of walks across the state, but had never seen anything like it.
"I guess because it was just there, on this [walking] track, it really concerned him that someone would go down there and dump all the rubbish," Mrs Fletcher said.
"He got his paper and said 'I'm going to write a letter - I'm going to write a letter to The Examiner'."
Hayden's brother Mathew typed out the letter and sent it off.
"Dear Examiner," the letter opens.
"Along the Bass Highway near the Silverdome I went for a walk on Sunday.
"I was disgusted by the amount of rubbish on the track.
"There was even a washing machine in a hole off the track.
"We obviously need to stop this in a wonderful country like this. Thank you."
Mrs Fletcher said they were pleased something had come of the letter.
"He was just happy to that someone had read it and appreciated that he's only young, but maybe his letter can make a difference," she said.
Asked whether the letter would be the first of many, Hayden - a passionate Geelong fan - indicated there was a subject that might inspire him to pick up the pen once more.
"Sports."
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au
