A recently pitched tent in Princes Square is a visible reminder of the state of homelessness in Launceston, with City Mission claiming public parks often attract homeless people.
City of Launceston Mayor Matthew Garwood said there had been a "steady increase" in reports in recent years to the council's customer service team about homeless people.
"In Launceston, we estimate there are approximately 150 visible community members currently sleeping rough across our municipality," he said.
"We are also aware that there are many others who are less visible, including those who are camping in remote areas or sleeping in vehicles."
Stephen Hills from City Mission's which operates close to Princes Square, said at this time of year, the organisation sees more people struggling to find permanent accommodation.
While there's been a decrease in physical homelessness, the organisation is finding "more people that are experiencing it for the first time," he said,
"We've seen families, as well as individuals, not able to keep pace with the changes in their rental circumstances, or they've moved into the region not aware of the shortage of available properties to rent," Mr Hills said.
There seems to be a range of places that draw homeless people, Mr Hills said, such as most of the public parks.
Cr Garwood said many people urge the Council to remove people sleeping rough from certain areas or to do something to solve homelessness.
"I want to make it clear that our position is that we will not move people on unless there is a clear need to do so, including as examples; antisocial behaviour impacting on the community or businesses, health and safety concerns, or in cases where there are obstructions to infrastructure or our ability to maintain infrastructure," Cr Garwood said.
"Where this is a need for relocation, this process is undertaken with the support of local service providers who generally have established relationships, and are best placed to support a successful transition to alternative arrangements."
If people do see people sleeping rough in the community, they can contact City Mission or the City of Launceston, Mr Hills said.
Mr Hills said there's a process in place that can alert people to following through and checking on people's wellbeing.
But it's also about not forcing people to engage into a support or situation that they don't want or are not ready for, he said.
Mr Hills said his organisation can provide homeless people with information about how to access help when they're at a point where they want to talk to someone.
"Sometimes people just need a little bit of space while they get their thoughts and feelings and their experiences sorted through so that then they're feeling ready to take on the challenge," Mr Hills said.
"Sometimes they're feeling alone and lost already, so we would just try and support them and try and work out what they need at the pace that they're ready to engage with."
The Council has developed new 'Reach Out' cards, which are available in locations across the CBD including the Town Hall Customer Service Centre, which help link people sleeping rough with service providers, Cr Garwood said.
It has developed a Homelessness Action Plan to better understand the issue and the Council's future role, he said.
The Council also has a Homelessness Advisory Committee, which includes representatives from a number of charities, Tasmania Police and neighbouring councils, Mr Garwood said.
"The Council is also a member of the Northern Community Action Group, which meets fortnightly, and which seeks to coordinate on-the-ground crisis response efforts from service providers," he said.
"The City of Launceston can't solve homelessness, but we do have a role to play through facilitation, advocacy, connection, education and support, and through working collaboratively with service providers and other tiers of government," Cr Garwood said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.