Tasmania's performances at the under-18 national hockey championships have resulted in nine players earning a call-up to Australian squads.
Seven players, including Launceston City product Oliver Stebbings, from the men's gold medal win were selected in Hockey Australia's futures squad, while Queechy Penguins' Millie Smith was one of two women.
Smith said selection in the squad was a goal heading into the national championships, where she was pleased with her performances.
"I feel like I showed different elements of my game and progressed as the tournament went on," she said.
"In a tournament there is always so much to take away and learn from especially playing against different girls that I wouldn't normally play against."
The 17-year-old was somewhat of a late starter to hockey, joining the Penguins when she was 12 after first playing hockey in grade five at Perth Primary School.
Smith's first experience of playing for Tasmania was just last year, making the under-18s team as a 16-year-old after being picked as a train-on several times and having her under-16 selection cancelled due to COVID-19.
The Launceston College student was joined in the futures squads by Stebbings, Isabelle Kruimink, Ruben Hoey, Max Johnstone, Jack Larkin, Jack and Oscar Pritchard and Oscar Sproule.
"I think it's a really exciting time for all of the Tassie athletes selected," she said.
"It was great to get nine Tasmanian athletes recognised from this championship."
Queechy Penguins' Greater Northern League women's coach Nic Duffy praised Smith on her selection.
"Millie's selection in the 18s Futures Squad is excellent recognition for her fitness, work-rate and dedication to improving her skills and game play," Duffy said.
"Her development over the past couple of years has been significant - she has certainly stepped up for QP in the GNL competition this season and is consistently recognised by umpires and peers as being one of our best each week."
The squads were selected with the Brisbane 2032 Olympic Games in mind, with players to be around the 27-mark come Australia's next home Games.
Three-time Olympic medallist Mark Knowles, who is Hockey Australia's national athlete pathway programs technical lead for men, talked through the selection process.
"It was a really competitive tournament, and the overall level was pleasing, so it made for some difficult decisions in selecting this squad," said Knowles.
"The average age of players in teams who have won medals at recent Olympics fit right into the age these futures players will be for the home Olympics in Brisbane."
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
