A relaxing off-season break had Scott Roth in sensational form as he looks to build on the JackJumpers' exceptional start to life in the NBL.
After two top-four finishes in the team's opening campaigns, the head coach knows expectations are high but appeared up to the challenge in his first press conference since returning to Tasmania.
Restricting himself to just one use of his "defend the island" mantra, the popular and jovial American effortlessly dealt with such thorny subjects as Josh Magette's replacement, Tre Armstrong's withdrawal and Will Magnay's foot before concluding proceedings with the local response: "No worries."
And his season prediction was well worth the five-month break since the team's last match.
"I guarantee we'll finish first through 10th, I just don't know where it's going to be."
Having made a grand final in the franchise's maiden season, Roth led the JackJumpers to last season's semi-finals where they lost 2-1 to New Zealand Breakers.
After two frenetic campaigns complicated by COVID-19, the 60-year-old from Ohio admitted the "mental rest" in his home country and a break from Zoom meetings was rather welcome.
"For two years we've been on a treadmill. It's been non-stop," he said. "To take a step back and be on a normal schedule I think everyone wanted."
Roth wished the likes of Magette and Isaac White well at their new clubs and predicted big things for 167-centimetre new point guard Jordon Crawford.
"He is going to be a buzz. Everyone's going to talk about his height but he's been a heck of a basketball player for quite a long time."
He also praised Armstrong for requesting a release from his development player contract and said the club had already signed a Tasmanian replacement which would be announced next week.
"Mentally he's tired and wanted to take a sabbatical from basketball," he said. "He just wanted to take a breath and get away from it for a year.
"We've always said the door's open for him to come in during the season if he wants.
"I think it's good on him. You can get mentally drained from doing things. He just didn't want to jump into something without being 100 per cent committed to it."
Roth said the side would continue to build on the defensive-minded foundations that have made it successful when they gather for a pre-season camp in Ulverstone.
"I just try and think of incremental improvements that we can make. Ultimately it will come down to how quickly we can build chemistry again."
He added: "Going into our third year we're still growing as a club. People are proud of what we're doing here. We're still building that and I'm hugely passionate to make sure it's done in the right way."
The JackJumpers begin their third NBL season with a trip to Perth Wildcats on September 29.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
