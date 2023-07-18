The Examiner
Home/Sport/Basketball

Tasmanian JackJumpers coach Scott Roth ready for third NBL season

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
July 18 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A relaxing off-season break had Scott Roth in sensational form as he looks to build on the JackJumpers' exceptional start to life in the NBL.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from Basketball
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.