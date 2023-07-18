Bracknell coach Corry Goodluck has made a run up the NTFA premier division goal-kicking leaderboard following a season-best performance on Saturday.
The Redlegs' leader booted eight, eclipsing his previous 2023 best of five, to come within just four goals of Hillwood's Archie Wilkinson.
It was a good round for goal-kicking coaches as Rocherlea's Josh Ponting, who is 12th on the leaderboard, kicked seven.
The Examiner will be running the leading goal-kickers from both competitions in Wednesday's newspaper for the rest of the season.
Seniors
Development League
Premier men's
Premier women's - (Competition bye last week)
Premier men's reserves
Division one men's
Division one women's
Division one reserves
Under-18s
All information is from PlayHQ as of July 18
