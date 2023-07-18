The Examiner
Home/Sport/Football

Bracknell's Corry Goodluck rises up NTFA goal-kicking tally

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
July 18 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Bracknell coach Corry Goodluck has made a run up the NTFA premier division goal-kicking leaderboard following a season-best performance on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.