Shooting trip with stolen gun ends in jail

Ashley James Cashion sentenced for firearms and ammunition possession

Nick Clark
Nick Clark
Updated July 18 2023 - 4:29pm, first published 3:00pm
A Waverley man who claimed that he bought a stolen firearm and ammunition after his mother's home was shot at was jailed for three months when he was sentenced in the Launceston Magistrates Court.

