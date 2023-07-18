Tasmania will not be putting up its hand to host the next Commonwealth Games after Victoria's shock announcement that it is cancelling its 2026 event.
This is so despite the state, under former Premier Peter Gutwein, putting forward a bid to the Commonwealth Games Federation organising committee in early 2022 to host the 2026 games.
Tasmania Premier Jeremy Rockliff said on Tuesday that it would be too difficult to organise such an event in three years.
"We can get a lot of things done in Tasmania, setting ourselves up for the Commonwealth Games in 2026 now, in 2023, is a stretch," Mr Rockliff said.
"I can rule out Tasmania."
The quick refusal of the state to consider hosting the event sits alongside New South Wales, Western Australia, South Australia and Queensland, which have also ruled out hosting the next game.
Victoria announced on Tuesday it would not be hosting the event due to financial concerns.
The event was planned to be held across regional hubs in Victoria instead of in the capital city Melbourne, which the Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said was "riskier".
"What's become clear is that the cost of hosting these Games in 2026 is not the $2.6 billion which was budgeted and allocated," Mr Andrews said.
"It is in fact at least $6 billion and could be as high as $7 billion."
When asked whether hosting the 2030 games could be a consideration for Tasmania instead, Mr Rockliff did not deny the possibility.
Labor MP Janie Finlay said the move by Victorian Premier Mr Andrews was a refreshing juxtaposition to the Tasmanian Liberal's blind ambitions for a stadium, that could end up costing $715 million.
"Mr Andrews made the call that the games were not the right priority for such a significant spend of state funds. He has instead pledged a new $2 billion support package for regional Victoria, with a $1 billion Regional Housing Fund to deliver more than 1,300 new homes," Ms Finlay said.
"Meanwhile in Tasmania, Premier Rockliff is recklessly charging ahead in his quest to build his predecessor Peter Gutwein's dream, despite not having any real costings or designs for the project."
