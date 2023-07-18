Tasmania's finest food has been recognised in national and state awards this week, with some of the North's and Launceston's culinary stars bringing home prizes.
Three Tasmanian entrants from the north were awarded gold medals at the Melbourne Royal Australian Food Awards category for sweet and savoury preserve makers, and closer to home, a West Launceston producer nabbed a win at the Royal Tasmanian Fine Food Awards.
Part of the Melbourne Royal Show, the annual Australian Food Awards have been in operation since the 1870s, while Tasmanian Fine Food awards are far younger though no less prestigious.
Some of the country's highest-profile chefs and industry stalwarts formed a 12-person judging panel of 'blind' tasters at the national event, which received over 320 entries in the category.
The judging panel of the Australian Food Awards said that Tasmania had "preserved its saucy status" through its three winners, which included Taste of Tam O'Shanter, Hill Farm Preserves and Rocky Gardens Fine Food.
Beauty Point preserves producer and Launceston Harvest Market regular Taste of Tam O'Shanter was crowned gold medal recipient for their Worcestershire Sauce in the savoury sauces division.
Taste of Tam O'Shanter owner Karen Robson, who produces preserves, chutneys, jams and pickles, said she was so proud to have won such an esteemed award.
"You're always living in hope, but it was absolutely a shock," Ms Robson said.
"In Tasmania, we do a really great job with little producers like me - which there are a lot of - and it's great to be respected for what we do.
"I am very, very grateful and feel honoured to be able to bring home gold."
Ms Robson had initially sent two other products to the awards, her pepper-berry mustard sauce and pickled cucumbers, which unfortunately broke in the post.
"I'll have to try again with those next year now that I've done so well," she said.
Produced from a five-acre property in Beauty Point, Taste of Tam O'Shanter is a "one-woman operation", with Ms Robson only receiving help with the labels, which are pasted onto containers by her 88-year-old father.
"I think, now that we've won this, I'll have to get him something, maybe a little hat with a gold star on it," she said.
Other Tasmanian winners at the national event were Hill Farm Preserves, from Sisters Creek, and Rocky Gardens Fine Food, hailing from Shearwater.
In the south of Tassie, the penultimate category of the Royal Tasmanian Fine Food Awards hosted two winning food makers from the north: Australian Honey Products from Sheffield and Mumma Shazz from West Launceston.
The Launceston producer creates kasundi relish - a tomato-based blend of chilli charm, ginger zing and spices - and was awarded the win in the Pantry Item & Other Product category at the state awards.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Declan Durrant has a passion in poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Declan Durrant has a passion in poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.