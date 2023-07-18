The Swansea couple serving 22 years in jail for the murder of Shane Geoffrey Barker have lodged appeals against their conviction.
Noelene June Jordan, 69, appealed to the Court of Criminal Appeal on July 10 and her husband Cedric Harper Jordan, 71, followed on July 12.
A Supreme Court jury unanimously found them both guilty after a 12-week trial of murdering their ex-son-in-law, Mr Barker, in an ambush at his home on August 2, 2009.
Mr Barker was shot three times in the back and once in the chest with a .22 rifle fitted with a silencer.
Justice Robert Pearce found that Mr Jordan fired the fatal shots but that Mrs Jordan was equally responsible for the murder.
He said they both drove to Campbell Town together with a common intention to kill Mr Barker.
"Mrs Jordan must have been aware of the firearm in the car," he said.
"After the crime they told many jointly concocted lies aimed at concealing their role in the crime."
Mrs Jordan appealed against that jury verdict saying it was in legal terminology "unsafe and unsatisfactory" while Mr Jordan claimed the verdict was unreasonable and could not be supported by the totality of the evidence.
Both convicted murderers cited as a ground in their appeal a decision by Justice Pearce to allow a video made by Tasmania Police in which an officer attempted to use a crowbar to restore the correct position of the heat shield on the Jordan's Nissan X Trail.
The Crown case was that the couple lied about visiting Mr Barker's home on July 26, 2009 to pick up a crowbar to repair the vehicle. The jury heard that the heat shield had been repaired by DJ Motors in Hobart on July 24.
Justice Pearce excluded the police officer's commentary on the impracticability of using a long crowbar for the task but admitted the video.
The couple also appealed about a decision by Justice Pearce not to discharge two jurors from the trial.
"The learned judge erred in fact and in law by failing to discharge two members of the jury when the nature of their pre-existing relationship became apparent to the court," the appeal ground says.
Defence counsel in the trial Fran McCracken and Patrick O' Halloran made an application on May 8 that a female reserve juror (F) be discharged because a relationship with the male jury foreman (M) may have made her unable to be impartial.
The application came about after a fellow juror noticed a gesture suggestive of intimacy and informed the judge.
Justice Pearce dismissed the application on May 9 in a decision published after the conviction.
Before making his decision Justice Pearce questioned both jurors about their ability to be impartial despite their three and a half year relationship.
"They did not live together and were not married," Justice Pearce said.
"I concluded that there was no reason that either juror, the reserve juror in particular, should be discharged.
"I found both jurors when questioned to be articulate and intelligent.
"After hearing from juror M and juror F I was left in no doubt that both are attentive and diligent jurors perfectly capable of understanding their duty and any relevant judicial directions."
Justice Pearce said it was in the interests of justice to retain the reserve juror, along with another reserve, for such a relatively long trial because of the possibility of illness.
After the evidence was heard and closing addresses made the two reserve jurors, including juror F were discharged, and did not form part of the jury which unanimously found the couple guilty.
The verdict was delivered by juror M.
Justice Stephen Estcourt will consider the appeals at a directions hearing on July 24.
If it goes ahead the appeal would be heard by three Supreme Court judges sitting as the Court of Criminal Appeal.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.