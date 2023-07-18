The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Employer of Choice Assist to help Tasmanian small businesses attract, retain workers

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
July 18 2023 - 3:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Skills, Training and Workforce Growth Minister Felix Ellis, Bank of us chief executive Paul Ranson, TCCI chief executive Michael Bailey. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Skills, Training and Workforce Growth Minister Felix Ellis, Bank of us chief executive Paul Ranson, TCCI chief executive Michael Bailey. Picture by Phillip Biggs

A new advisory service will help small businesses in Tasmania attract and retain skilled staff in the midst of a tight labour market.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.