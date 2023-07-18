A new advisory service will help small businesses in Tasmania attract and retain skilled staff in the midst of a tight labour market.
The $400,000 program will offer free help to small businesses seeking to become an 'Employer of Choice' - a badge recognising workplaces with a strong focus on staff wellbeing.
Michael Bailey, Tasmanian Chamber of Commerce and Industry's chief executive, said the 'Employer of Choice Assist' program was open to businesses statewide.
"What this program does is works with businesses below 20 employees to work them through how they can become a better business," Mr Bailey said.
"What that will help to do is to be able to employ the right people, hold them in the business, and to be the employer people want to come to.
"All the businesses need to do is register their interest on our website and we'll have our team covering the state to deliver the program."
Bank of us, which has six stores across the state, became an 'Employer of Choice' in 2019.
Chief executive Paul Ranson said his business' ongoing focus on workplace culture had held it in great stead across the COVID pandemic.
"It's been a key part of our success," Mr Ranson said.
"We had a really strong focus on getting a great organisational culture because we knew people were the key element of what would make us successful.
"While we're not a small business these days, we can really endorse the program and what that can actually bring to those respective small businesses in the future."
The new program will be delivered by the TCCI and Jobs Tasmania.
Skills, Training and Workforce Growth Minister Felix Ellis said he hoped to be "pleasantly surprised" by how many businesses sign up to the program.
"We've got some big businesses [on board] in Tasmania and we now want to be able to filter that down to your mum-and-dad family business that may not have all the resources of an HR department, but want to be an amazing workplace for their workforce as well," he said.
"Ultimately this is about improving productivity in the Tasmanian economy, so the flow-through benefits can be enormous."
Interested small businesses can register their interest at www.tcci.com.au
