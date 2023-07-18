There's been a global buzz ahead of the release of the new Barbie movie and Launceston hasn't been spared.
Dozens of women are eagerly prepping to see the movie with girlfriends in pink, glittery, Barbie-style and local businesses are eager to jump on the bandwagon too.
Village Cinemas manager Michelle Turner said that she was expecting around 400 people for advanced screenings of the film on Wednesday.
"It's very exciting to see people so on board with a film," she said.
The film, directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Australia's own Margot Robbie, follows the misadventures of Barbie and Ken as they leave the world of plastic and enter the real, human-world.
Eve Bolzonello, owner and manager at Curves Gym, is planning on attending the premiere with a clutch of girlfriends and others from the gym.
"The ladies were talking about how exciting it is," she said. "It's just a fun, feel good movie. It sends a really good message to young people"
"It's become a big thing for us and we're all looking forward to it. We're all getting our pink outfits together."
Ms Bolzonello and her friends will be stopping by the Plough Inn for a night of pink cocktails and prizes for best dressed.
"A lot of us are in our 50s [and] 60s; some of the ladies [are] in their 70s and 80s," she said.
"We grew up with Barbie dolls.
"We just enjoyed the simplicity of it. Most of us would only have one Barbie, we wouldn't have 20. We'd go to each of our friends places, [we] would all play with Barbies."
The occasional person would have a Ken doll, she said.
"It was just role playing basically, dressing up," Ms Bolzonello said.
"You used to be able to buy Barbie outfits so you saved for those. It was really a cult following, like everyone had a Barbie."
Plough Inn owner Di Warren will be hosting a Pink Night ahead of the premiere on Wednesday and will be turning the Plough Inn roof into "Barbieland".
She is expecting around 65 people on the night, but more may turn up as it's not a booked event.
"It's just an opportunity to get into the spirit of it, have a pink drink and have a bit of a catch up with friends," Ms Warren said.
Walking through the mall, you'll notice that almost every shop is doing something Barbie related, Ms Warren said.
"It's been quite lovely to see the way that the city's embraced it," she said.
"It's something that everyone can relate to, whether you're my age, nearly 50 or a little girl. Barbie never gets old."
Ms Warren thinks the hype around the movie is a mix of Margot Robbie being Australian, the fact that Barbie's never gone out of fashion, and because the movie is such fun, colourful looking film.
"It just just looks like such a fun, colorful, girly movie," she said.
"We don't get a lot of those. So when these things come about, I feel like women really get into their groups of friends and go and celebrate it together."
Barbie will most likely be the highest earning film this year for Village Cinemas, Ms Turner said.
"It's definitely going to be a contender for the biggest film of the year," she said.
She isn't surprised by the hype that the film has generated.
"It's got such a broad appeal particularly to females who remember having Barbie dolls and love pink things and glitter and dressing up," Ms Turner said.
"It really evokes a lot of emotion in people, I think.
"There's a little bit of Barbie in all of us as grown ups, I think, too."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.