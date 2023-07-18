North Tasmanians have given their verdict on the Voice to Parliament, with a vast majority of those surveyed indicating they will vote "no" in the upcoming referendum.
Following the "Northern Tasmania in Conversation about The Voice" event at UTAS on July 10, The Examiner conducted an online reader poll, which received 241 responses.
Of these 165, which accounted for more than two thirds of the responses, said they planned to vote "no" on the constitutional amendment, while 66 planned to vote "yes".
A further 10 readers said they were unsure how they would vote.
This follows a similar pattern found in the results of a national survey by ACM, publisher of this masthead.
This found 55 per cent of readers across the country planned to vote "no" in the referendum, 38 per cent would vote "yes" while 7 per cent remained undecided.
As of July 18, "yes" and "no" campaign pamphlets have been published on the Australian Electoral Commission website.
These have been officially authorised by the respective campaigns and lay out each side's arguments regarding the Voice to Parliament.
The "yes" campaign pamphlet claims a vote for the constitutional amendment is one for "unity, hope and to make a positive difference" and the proposed Voice to Parliament is legally sound.
The pamphlet also contains remarks from several prominent Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people including Johnathan Thurston, Evonne Goolagong Cawley and Senator Patrick Dodson.
The "no" pamphlet claims the constitutional amendment would be the most significant in Australian history, that it is legally risky and urges anybody with doubts "if you don't know, vote no".
This pamphlet contains remarks from a variety of sources including former judges, and senators Jacinta Nampijinpa Price and Kerrynne Liddle.
The pamphlets will be distributed to voters ahead of the referendum.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.