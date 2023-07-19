Launceston Tornadoes coach Sarah Veale sees plenty of grounds for optimism despite a frustrating and disappointing NBL1 South campaign.
With star import Keely Froling frequently unavailable through Opals duties, the Torns struggled for consistency and finished well out of finals contention in 14th place.
However, Veale saw plenty of positives with young players stepping up as Froling pushed her case for Paris Olympic selection.
How do you look back on the campaign as a whole?
In terms of where we finished, we're obviously disappointed with that.
But on the flip side of that, we've had such an amazing amount of experience with our young girls. They wouldn't have been able to play as many minutes, wouldn't be as good as they have been because of the season that we've had.
I'm super proud of the girls and what we've actually achieved. Our average age is 17.2. That's phenomenal. Some of these girls have never played NBL1 before. They've played against WNBL players, we played against teams that have had four WNBL players and Opal players in them. And we've competed really well against every single team.
So it just shows the true culture, which is really important to us. Wearing that Torns top, how we've represented it and how we've played with grit and toughness has been something that the whole club's really proud of.
Which players have developed most?
I think Taya Webb and Macey Crawford have really come through. This is Taya's second season and Macey's first. They haven't really played previously.
Taya only played a few minutes per game. She's had to step up in playing the five-man role, undersized competing against some huge bigs, Carley Ernst players like that, that are massive.
So I think for those local girls to come through and play the way they have with no experience at all has been nothing short of phenomenal. You're really, really proud of those girls.
Micah Simpson came back where she'd been out for nearly six months with a back injury.
She's probably not quite back where she was in terms of her body before she went to (WNBL side) Bendigo (Spirit). But in terms of her IQ, and how she leads the group, she's leaps and bounds ahead of that. So, overall, it's been a really good year.
What did you learn from the season that will stand you in good stead?
Recruitment's definitely the key. Obviously, we missed Kelsey Griffin this year, that was a big out for us. She had a ruptured hamstring and knee injury. We obviously wanted her to come back, and so did she, but her injury just didn't allow that. Hopefully we'll have Kelsey in for next season, we don't really know.
Next season will be different because it's the lead-up to Paris (Olympics) and we don't really know what that will mean, and what that will look like for Keely (Froling). But what I've learned about this season is making sure that we're really prepared, which we have been for every game, so we can actually focus and take away what we can from the other team.
Coaching has been more difficult this year, because we've had less experience in the group. I think I've come along in leaps and bounds as well. So overall, it's been a lot of lessons, but they've all been good ones.
Who will be here next year?
The players' contracts are all year to year. Obviously, we're already talking to Keely about what next year looks like for her. And I think a big part of that will be what happens with Opals. If she plays NBL1, she'll play with Tornadoes.
How much potential do you think this side has for next season?
With Keely in the group that we've currently got, we would been in finals contention. But in saying that, we've won some games without her and we lost some games with her.
Having a balanced side, that's what basketball is about and we haven't been able to have that balanced side. We've been out-rebounded by 20 rebounds every single game and still managed to win some of those. You put Frols in that, who's the biggest competitor, the best rebounder and one of the top scorers in the competition, we don't lose those games by a few points. So that's been massive for us.
But, in saying that, our girls have had lots of minutes on the court. So moving into next season we'll be way more experienced. And that's really exciting.
Is Keely now cemented in the Opals set-up?
I think they re-select every season. There were players that were in the WNBA that couldn't play. I think there were five of those. So they will come back into Opals contention. But I think she had an amazing (Asia Cup) tournament. She played her role really well, she was a big contributor, defensively and offensively so I think she's a big shot to be in that group. Paris is certainly on her radar.
