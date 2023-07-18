An 18-year-old Legana nursing student will represent Tasmania as one of nine UNICEF young ambassadors across the country.
Jorja Sigtenhorst will take part in an 18-month program offering training for young advocates in leadership, communication and advocacy.
The Launceston Youth Advisory Group member and former Newstead College student will focus on digital safety and wellbeing in her new role.
"Advocating for the rights of children is very important to me because I believe that everyone deserves equal opportunities in life, no matter where you live, what cultural background you identify with or what your family does," she said.
"Children are among the most vulnerable members of society and often they are neglected because people don't believe that their opinions matter.
"Young people are the future and deserve to have their voices heard and their needs met."
UNICEF Australia chief executive Tony Stuart said his organisation was keen to see young people included in decision-making that impacts them.
"The purpose of UNICEF Australia's Young Ambassador program is at the heart of everything we do - to hear from a wide range of young people and provide an avenue for them to be heard by decision makers," he said.
"We know the applicants already have a strong interest in digital wellbeing, climate change and First Nations social justice.
"Over the next 18 months they will hear from other young people of varying backgrounds from around Australia on these topics."
