Jorja Sigtenhorst named UNICEF young ambassador

Updated July 18 2023 - 1:34pm, first published 12:30pm
Legana nursing student Jorja Sigtenhorst has been named a UNICEF young ambassador. Picture supplied
An 18-year-old Legana nursing student will represent Tasmania as one of nine UNICEF young ambassadors across the country.

