Property and construction groups say the government's plan to establish new Development Assessment Panels will do much to tackle Tasmania's housing shortage.
Premier Jeremy Rockliff on Tuesday announced the government would soon draft new planning legislation which will allow developers the choice of whether to have a project assessed by a relevant council or a Development Assessment Panel (DAP), appointed by the Tasmanian Planning Commission.
He said the proposed legislation was designed to take the politics out of decision-making on developments.
Master Builders Tasmania chief executive Matthew Pollock said the planned reform was the most significant since the major projects in 2009.
"If we are going to meet future housing needs then we need to make it easier to get major housing developments off the drawing board," he said.
"It is not acceptable that local politics gets in the way of sensible projects in the middle of a housing crisis."
Mr Pollock said the reform would support inner-city developments and larger scale greenfield developments in the outer suburbs to accelerate land supply and put downward pressure on land prices.
Property Council of Australia state executive director Rebecca Ellston said the new approach to development assessment would enable proponents to access an independent and impartial decision-making process.
"DAPs are proven to enhance planning expertise in decision-making by improving the balance between technical advice and local knowledge," she said.
"A depoliticised planning system ensures that future housing delivery decisions will be professionally made and expedited.
"This move will secure a steady stream of new homes, keeping Tasmania affordable and accessible for the next generation of home buyers."
