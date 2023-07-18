Deon Kenzie finished fifth in his final at the World Para Athletics Championships.
The only Tasmanian on the Australian team in Paris, Forth's 27-year-old dual Paralympic medallist was one of three Aussies in the heart of the action in the T38 1500-metres.
After Kenzie had helped set the early pace, Australia's depth on the middle-distance scene saw debutants Reece Langdon (Victoria) and Angus Hincksman (South Australia) claim silver and bronze medals behind Canadian winner Nate Riech.
World record holder Riech stormed home in 4:03.07 with Langdon clocking 4:04.30, Hincksman 4:05.18 and Kenzie 4:06.59.
"It is pretty promising especially when you think about the Paralympics next year," Langdon said. "It's just inspiring for that next generation to come."
The medals lifted Australia's haul at the championships to 14.
Canberra-based Kenzie has medalled at each previous world champs, winning one gold, one silver (1500m and 800m in 2017) and three bronzes (1500m in 2013, 2015 and 2019). He has also won silver and bronze medals at the last two Paralympic Games.
The Hobart Hurricanes have announced the re-signing of batsman Mac Wright for BBL13.
The one-year deal will see the 25-year-old suit up for his fifth season in purple.
In the Hurricanes' final game of the season in Launceston, Wright top-scored in a thriller against the Heat with his run-a-ball 56 keeping the team's finals hopes alive.
"We really liked what we saw from Mac last season," said Hurricanes head coach, Jeff Vaughan.
"Unfortunately, that match in Launceston ended up being our last game of the season so we didn't get to see any more from him in the 20-over format, but his form throughout the rest of the domestic season for the Tigers ended up being pretty consistent as well, which I think is a sign of only more good things to come from Mac."
Wright, who is playing for East Molesey Cricket Club in the Surrey Championship Premier Division, said the Hurricanes is a tough squad to break.
"The feedback I got from the coaching staff at the end of last season was really positive - in terms of what I need to keep working on I am heading in the right direction to play the role the team needs me to, so if I keep working as I have been, I'm hopeful I'll have the opportunity to contribute more this season."
Wright joins Tim David, Paddy Dooley, Nathan Ellis, Peter Hatzoglou, Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Mitch Owen, Billy Stanlake and Matthew Wade as Hurricanes contracted for BBL13.
Tasmanian Georgia Baker is among those who stand to benefit from the merger of two major women's cycling teams.
Perth's 28-year-old triple Commonwealth Games champion rides for Team Jayco AlUla which has announced it is to combine forces with Liv Racing TeqFind with the aim of creating a development pathway into the Women's WorldTour peloton.
Liv Cycling, a brand dedicated entirely to women, has supported both teams for the past seasons.
The long-standing heritage and expertise of both teams will combine as Liv Racing TeqFind integrates into the GreenEDGE Cycling organisation, Australia's first WorldTeam owned by Australian businessman Gerry Ryan, with an overall plan of creating a new development team.
A team statement said: "This new team will have ambitions of becoming an international breeding ground for cycling talent, alongside a highly competitive UCI Women's WorldTeam, looking to grow into one of the world's best."
Baker has had a hectic year on the bike, completing six major stage races: the Bay Crits (second) and Tour Down Under (55th) in Australia, UAE Tour (61st), Thuringen Ladies Tour in Germany (56th), Tour de Suisse (71st) and Giro d'Italia Donne (111th).
