Deon Kenzie sets pace in 1500m at World Para Athletics Championships

Rob Shaw
Updated July 18 2023 - 10:41am, first published 10:30am
Tasmanian Deon Kenzie (right) in the 1500m T38 final at the 2023 Para World Athletics Championships in Paris. Picture Athletics Australia
Deon Kenzie finished fifth in his final at the World Para Athletics Championships.

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

