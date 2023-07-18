The Examiner
YOUR SAY: Do backdowns come in threes?

July 19 2023 - 8:38am
I HAVE been reading a lot about forced amalgamations in The Examiner lately but it seems like they have forced most of the councils to get their back up about it and quite a few have voiced their opposition to it witch has caused Jeremy Rockliff and Nic Street to do a backflip on it.

