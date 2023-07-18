Do backdowns come in threes?

I HAVE been reading a lot about forced amalgamations in The Examiner lately but it seems like they have forced most of the councils to get their back up about it and quite a few have voiced their opposition to it witch has caused Jeremy Rockliff and Nic Street to do a backflip on it.
Now we have our sawmillers getting upset because Sustainable Timber Tasmania have let the Victorian loggers into our forests which was promised to our loggers. Now we read Felix Ellis is trying to cover this by trying to allay sawmillers fears. Sounds like he is doing a backflip too.
If they say 70 per cent of the people don't want the new stadium because UTAS stadium is good enough I wonder if they will do a backflip on that? They say good things come in threes well we can live in hope.
Allan Slater, Ravenswood
ONCE again Tasmania's tourism and hospitality industry has shown that it is a leader nationally and internationally in providing excellence in holiday destination experiences to visitors. The latest accolade has been to Hobart being voted the top city destination in Australia, NZ and the South Pacific region. Congratulations to all those industry people in Hobart and also the unsung community members who interact with the visitors and show them how hospitable Tasmanians are. This community hospitality extends across the State and is one of the constant positive comments from visitors about the holiday experience here, how friendly the locals are.
Alan Leitch, Austin's Ferry
DEPRESSINGLY Coles Charles Street Launceston store is now all self-service counters. What an utter betrayal of their customers! In the past, customers were welcomed by a counter assistant with a smile and a polite hello, while processing and packing your groceries and a please and thank you for your payment. Now its self-service counters with three or four fluro-vested individuals standing around like shags on a rock chatting with each other. Interrupting their conversation to ask where the service checkout was? Only to be told "You can run through the self-service counter", and "Oh we 'can' do it for you if you need assistance". I don't need assistance! I want service! That's it, Coles after 50 plus years I'll be taking my custom to IGA.
Gabriel Barnes, South Launceston
I DON'T have a strong view on council amalgamation either way, however I find it difficult to ignore the anomaly that while Lilydale is part of the Launceston City Council area, Prospect and Riverside are not.
Tony Collins, Launceston
I refer to a recent article in The Examiner about TAFE.
In about 1990 I was fortunate to do an art course for mature age students. The youngest was in her thirties, the oldest was seventy five.
We were taught by practising professional artists and the course included painting in oils and water colours. We did art history, which included writing a 5,000 word thesis on a subject of our choice approved by the teacher.
We were not expected to become professional artists ourselves although some of us did sell our work and I received several commissions.
At the end of our course we received a Diploma.
I have derived great pleasure from painting and drawing for my own enjoyment.
Sadly, nowadays nothing seems to be valued unless it produces an income.
Maureen Bamping, Norwood
AT what point of south latitude does a day trip to Mac Point and return with an AFL game thrown in for good measure become dismissed as too inconvenient to embark upon?
A there and back from Launceston is an agonisingly long and boring road trip, riddled with temptation to exceed posted speed limits every step of the way, thus courting fines and points loss, on probably the worst inter-city stretch of highway in Australia and if done once, would be certainly avoided on future occasions.
Where, on the run down to Hobart, would stadium attendees determine it is too far, so instead of setting out on a minimum 16 hour expedition, "let's warm the set and cool the tinnies"?
Noel Christensen, Punchbowl
