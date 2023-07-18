Do backdowns come in threes?

DEPRESSINGLY Coles Charles Street Launceston store is now all self-service counters. What an utter betrayal of their customers! In the past, customers were welcomed by a counter assistant with a smile and a polite hello, while processing and packing your groceries and a please and thank you for your payment. Now its self-service counters with three or four fluro-vested individuals standing around like shags on a rock chatting with each other. Interrupting their conversation to ask where the service checkout was? Only to be told "You can run through the self-service counter", and "Oh we 'can' do it for you if you need assistance". I don't need assistance! I want service! That's it, Coles after 50 plus years I'll be taking my custom to IGA.

