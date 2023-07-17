The Examiner
North Melbourne to play two AFLW matches in Tasmania

Rob Shaw
Updated July 17 2023 - 4:25pm, first published 3:56pm
North Melbourne and Geelong contest an AFLW fixture at UTAS Stadium last year. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Tasmania will host two AFLW fixtures in the upcoming season.

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

