Dr Annamalai will open the Evandale General Practice from August

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
Updated July 18 2023 - 6:56am, first published 5:00am
After the previous clinic closed in February, a new GP practice is set to open in Evandale. Dr Vasuki Annamalai (pictured) and her husband, a nurse, will provide a service to Evandale and surrounding areas. Picture by Phillip Biggs
After the previous clinic closed in February, patients at Evandale will no longer have to travel to seek medical care as a new GP clinic prepares to open in early August.

