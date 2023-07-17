After the previous clinic closed in February, patients at Evandale will no longer have to travel to seek medical care as a new GP clinic prepares to open in early August.
Specialist General Practitioner and Evandale General Practice director Vasuki Annamalai said while it was her dream to open a clinic, she has her work cut out for her.
"Regional Tasmania is suffering from a chronic shortage of GPs," she said.
"With many clinics in the region already at capacity, it is incredibly important to offer our services.
"We are expecting many patients from the previous clinic, who struggled to find another GP, will need to be serviced."
Dr Annamalai highlighted the importance of growing the practice.
"We are hoping to build it up into a bigger practice.
"Currently, the clinic will be a solo practice with myself as the GP and my husband, Darren, as the nurse.
"However, as a solo GP, you can burn out, and collegial support is incredibly important.
"This regional community has gone without for so long, and it has, historically, been difficult to recruit. So it is important that we try to service these communities."
Dr Annamalai said the clinic was also looking at additional allied health services, such as pathology, physiotherapy, and even podiatry.
"We will have a physio coming in and spending one day a week with us, which is really promising," she said.
The previous practice was estimated to service more than 3000 patients, which Dr Annamalai said should necessitate four to five full-time GPs.
"Recruitment in Tasmania, especially regional and rural Tasmania is difficult," she said.
"Unfortunately, Tasmania does not offer competitive pay compared to the mainland, which incentivises doctors to come here.
"And when you factor in other things, like a job for their partner, a school and childcare for their children, then working here is a less appealing option."
The Evandale General Practice will be located at 8a High Street, Evandale, and opens in early August but may be contacted by phone at 6710 3000 from July 26.
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
