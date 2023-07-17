A "drop-in" child and family learning centre offering wrap-around support for families in Launceston has officially opened.
The Centre, situated in Mayfield, is named muylatina - which in palawa kani means "to embrace" - and was opened by Premier Jeremy Rockliff on Monday, July 17.
The facility is "drop-in", meaning parents can arrive anytime between the door's opening at 9:00am and closure at 3:00pm.
muylatina is part of the state government's $28 million commitment to build six new child and family learning centres across the state, with the Mayfield child and family learning centre the first.
Commencing operations earlier this year and located next to East Tamar Primary School, muylatina welcomes families from Newnham, Mowbray, Invermay, Rocherlea, Mayfield and Lilydale.
Centre leader Karen Hay said a centre like muylatina is "paramount for our community in the north as well as the wider community" and is not a traditional childcare space.
"This differs greatly from a regular daycare centre; it's where parents can come and be afforded the opportunity to develop their skills in collaboration with the staff here," Ms Hay said.
"We know that the greatest success happens when students, their families, and the centres collaborate together."
The building's interior design is inspired by the kanamaluka/River Tamar Estuary, "bringing the environment into a place of education".
Premier Rockliff opened the Centre alongside Education Minister Roger Jaensch and said muylatina gives local families with young children a place to build strong community connections while accessing a range of services and supports.
"These child and family learning centres are truly of the community," the Premier said.
"It's all about the community, embracing learning, and supporting parents and families to come together."
The opening of the muylatina centre is the 13th of its kind across Tasmania, with the new six co-designed through consultation with local communities.
The state government said two more centres at Wynyard and West Ulverstone will be completed this year, with the remaining three due for completion in 2024, taking the total to 18.
Tasmanian Labor's education and early years spokesman Josh Willie said the centre's were welcomed the opening of muylatina Child and Family Learning Centre and the "positive difference it will make in the Mayfield community".
"Child and Family Centres are a signature Labor policy and the previous Labor government established twelve new centres around the state," Mr Willie said.
"It was only after a Legislative Council inquiry and a Labor commitment to build six additional centres the Liberal Government finally saw sense and continued the rollout.
"Each centre is different and tailored to their local communities to empower families and support the development of children."
Declan Durrant
