Launceston residents are urging the City of Launceston council to follow Hobart's lead and provide rebates to households that switch to cloth nappies and reusable sanitary products.
According to research, the average baby, from birth to toddler, will require 6,000 nappy changes.
In Australia alone, nearly 5.6 million disposable nappies are used daily, with 2 billion being tossed into landfills each year.
As a result, more than 450,000 tonnes of waste is dumped into landfills, which take roughly 500 years to break down.
Launceston mother Pippa French said while the environmental benefits were clear, she worries many parents may be intimidated by the upfront costs.
"I'm a big advocate for cloth nappies; I think they're a better alternative for the environment, but they also are cheaper in the long run,"
"If the council offered a rebate, similar to the ones offered on the mainland and in Hobart, many more parents would be open to giving reusable nappies a try."
To encourage parents to make the switch, the City of Hobart implemented a rebate program for residents in 2021.
Earlier this month, the council implemented a second round of $50 rebates for ratepayers that purchase reusable nappies and sanitary products.
City of Launceston Mayor Matthew Garwood said the council hopes to roll out a pilot program this financial year.
"As a brand new dad, I'm proud that the City of Launceston has been actively considering rebates for re-usable nappies and sanitary products," Cr Garwood said.
"We're currently seeking grant funding to assist in launching the pilot, and hope to announce more details in coming months.
"The council has also liaised with the City of Hobart on the roll-out of its program, and we believe a similar program will have waste diversion and circular economy benefits in Northern Tasmania."
Launceston mother Jenna Ostersen said she thinks a similar rebate to Hobart's would encourage many parents to give reusable nappies a try.
"They are a big investment," she said.
"I was lucky to be given some reusable nappies by a friend, who also taught me how to use them.
"I'm not sure I would have considered them otherwise, and I think many mums may feel the same. That's why a rebate would be a great idea."
Mrs Ostersen said many parents would also benefit from cloth nappy workshops, which are offered by councils on the mainland, like the Wollongong City Council.
"Using cloth nappies can be confronting; mums especially have a lot on their plates already," she said.
"Councils have a duty to look after their council areas and the communities within, and this is one tangible way they could do that."
