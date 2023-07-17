Developers will be able to choose whether a council or an independent panel makes a decision on a particular project through proposed government legislation intended to the introduced to parliament next year.
Just two days after the government announced it would not pursue any forced council amalgamations as part of the state's local government reform agenda, Mr Rockliff announced the proposed legislation which could wrest some planning decisions away from councils.
He said the move would take the politics out of deliberation over certain development decisions and would assist in the delivery of 10,000 new affordable homes by 2030.
"We will take the politics out of planning by ensuring that decisions are driven by the rules and not the vested interests or personal biases of individual councillors," he said.
"There are too many examples where critical land, housing or other projects are being stopped or delayed by ideologically motivated, party-aligned councillors and this is not good for Tasmania."
He said the legislation would not change the state's planning rules.
"Councils will still undertake assessments and the community will still have their say, as they always have," Mr Rockliff said.
"This is simply about providing a second decision-making option."
Under the proposal, proponents would choose whether a council or a panel makes the final decision on their project.
Councils would have the option to refer a planning proposal to a panel or a planning decision to the Tasmanian Planning Commission.
Panels will be determined by the Tasmanian Planning Commission.
Mr Rockliff said the type and scale of projects eligible for the new process would be determined as legislation was development, but were expected to include housing, social housing and large-scale developments.
"A value floor will also be implemented for non-prescribed projects, including projects valued over $10 million in urban centres and over $5 million in rural areas," he said.
Draft legislation will be out for consultation later this year.
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
