Baby You A Song missed the two-year-old Tasbred final due to injury and the three-year-old final due to a cold, but bounced back at four when recording the biggest win of her 12-start career in the Group 3 Collins Homes Granny Smith in Hobart on Sunday night.
The Rohan Hillier-trained and driven mare was sent out as the $2.50-second elect behind stablemate Miss Papenhuyzen at $1.45.
From barrier four, Hillier allowed the mare to work forward under her own steam to find the lead at the 1700m.
From there, they dictated affairs before running away from their rivals to score by 14.6m over Charmedforareason ($61) and Miss Papenhuyzen.
The mile rating for the 2090m journey was 1m 59.0s.
"I was hoping for first and second, but first and third will have to do," Hillier said.
"She is a pretty good front-runner, and we had to take advantage from the draw.
"Once we found the front, we were able to get a breather, and she was too good."
Magician and Joe The Bookie battled out the Tas Freight Raider Stakes Prelude, and two weeks later, they battled out the Group 3 Final.
In a similar scenario to the Prelude, Magician was able to lead (at the mile), with Joe The Bookie forced to sit parked for the final 1200m in the 2090m event.
Magician ($1.12 fav) had to be reminded of the job at hand by his driver and trainer Todd Rattray at various stages of the race before running away to score by 6.9m over Joe The Bookie ($9.50) and the winner's stablemate, Maebee ($9).
"He will have to learn to go in front, other than that, he was pretty good," Rattray said.
"He needs a horse right outside him to keep concentrating. He was hitting the line pretty good, I know it didn't look like it, but I knew he had heaps left."
The gelding was runner-up in last year's three-year-old Globe Derby final behind Mickey Oh.
Magician was bred by Barry Stewart and raced by him in partnership with Todd's mother Denise, and is by Sweet Lou from Kyleasha, who is a relation to Hexus, who contested several Group 1 races.
The $80,000 Beautide is the next aim for the gelding.
"That's his aim, and we will see how he goes in that," Rattray said.
