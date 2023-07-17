The Examiner
Baby You A Song victorious at Hobart harness meeting

By Duncan Dornauf
Updated July 17 2023 - 1:06pm, first published 12:57pm
Baby You A Song. Picture by Eliza Howlett.
Baby You A Song missed the two-year-old Tasbred final due to injury and the three-year-old final due to a cold, but bounced back at four when recording the biggest win of her 12-start career in the Group 3 Collins Homes Granny Smith in Hobart on Sunday night.

