The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Bicycle Network calls on Tasmanian Councils to make roads safer for cyclists

Charmaine Manuel
By Charmaine Manuel
Updated July 17 2023 - 4:03pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australia lags behind other countries when it comes to bike friendly cities. Picture from file.
Australia lags behind other countries when it comes to bike friendly cities. Picture from file.

A bike crash over the weekend in Legana has put the safety of cyclists in the spotlight with calls to improve road conditions across Tasmania for people on bikes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charmaine Manuel

Charmaine Manuel

Journalist

Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.