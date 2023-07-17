Cross-town rivals Ben Simpson and Brodie Palfreyman have pushed their way into joint second in the State League player of the year standings.
Simpson was instrumental in North Launceston's 16-point win over Lauderdale, being judged best on ground which restricted competition leader Sam Siggins to two votes.
However, it was the single-vote-getter who earned the highest praise from Northern Bombers coach Brad Cox-Goodyer who described Fletcher Bennett's performance as "the best game of footy I've ever seen him play".
Also sitting three votes behind Siggins is Palfreyman who earned a couple in Launceston's four-point loss to Kingborough.
The Blues captain kicked a couple of goals and was dominant across the ground although the game was won by Max Collidge kicking the last two goals late on.
The ladder-leading Tigers are successfully sharing around their votes with James Webb and Ben Donnelly both recognised at Twin Ovals on Saturday while teammates Jack Tomkinson, Lachie Clifford and Elijah Reardon already sit among the competition front-runners.
Baxter Norton was best on ground in Clarence's 58-point win over Glenorchy to move up to 10 votes for the season.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.