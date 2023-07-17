After 15 years, two research areas will reopen to recreational anglers on the East Coast.
Elephant Rock and North Bay have been closed to all forms of recreational and commercial rock lobster and abalone fishing since 2008 to examine the impact of large lobsters on the invasive long-spined sea urchin (Centrostephanus rodgersii).
TARFish chief executive Jane Gallichan highlighted the importance of opening these areas to Tasmania's recreational anglers.
"These areas have not been fished for over a decade, so this is going to be fishing like we haven't seen on the East Coast in generations," Mrs Gallichan said.
"The purpose of the research will also help the government understand if we can expand recreational-only areas and what benefits they provide.
"I encourage recreational fishers to do the right thing, call or download the app, report the catch, and make sure that we get this critical research."
The total area of Elephant Rock is approximately 80 hectares, and North Bay is about 47 hectares.
The areas will reopen to recreational rock lobster potting from December for an initial three years.
Primary Industries and Water Minister Jo Palmer said the areas would reopen to recreational rock lobster potting in December for an initial three years.
"This will be a win for our fishers and scientists," Mrs Palmer said.
"We know there are greater numbers of rock lobsters and larger rock lobster present in these research areas.
"By giving recreational fishers controlled access to these areas, they can support our research into the values of recreational fishing."
Mrs Gallichan said research into recreational fishing was an important component of the industry's future.
"There are three sides of the triangle that contribute to a sustainable fishing industry in Tasmania," Mrs Gallichan said.
"You have to have the government as a regulator, you have to have science to inform decisions, and you've got to have people in there also advocating for recreational fishes.
"All three groups need to work collegiality together, and they need to have some really difficult conversations as well to enable a viable future."
Commercial divers can continue to harvest the long-spined sea urchins in Elephant Rock and North Bay.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.