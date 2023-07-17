"Where else would you want to be?" asked Northern Hawks coach Alicia Sargent as she looked ahead to a fourth Northern derby State Netball League grand final in five years.
Having bounced back from their first loss in two years to confirm a sixth consecutive grand final appearance, the competition's benchmark side can't wait for a rematch with Cavaliers at the Silverdome on Saturday.
Cavs won the teams' qualifying final by six goals but the Hawks showed their resolve with an emphatic 73-48 win over Cripps in Saturday's preliminary final.
The Northern rivals reunite at their shared home at 4pm on Saturday and Sargent isn't mincing her words.
"We're fired up. We want it and we're pretty bloody determined," she said.
"It's going to be exciting, it's going to be a big crowd, it's going to be a hotly-contested game. Both teams are going to want it. We're ready to go and fired up so you shouldn't be anywhere else other than the Silverdome."
After a perfect record of 14-0 in the roster season, Sargent admitted the finals loss had a big impact on her players.
"There were a big bunch of emotions after last week. Frustration because you always want to keep succeeding but we thought 'OK it's happened, what can we learn from it?' We thought 'let's go back out there and do something about it'.
"We know what we're going to see from Cavs and what they're going to put out there so I think we're going to have a really good grand final.
"Mentally we need to make sure we keep our head in the game. We need to be one collective team out there and making sure we support each other and being effective across the court rather than in isolation.
"We've got to hold our nerve, make sure we have plenty of options in attack and keep playing our patient game until it opens up."
Having coached Cripps Waratah, Karana Flames and under-age state teams in Hobart, Sargent has become an integral part of Launceston's State League dominance.
"It's fantastic for the North of the state," she said of the all-northern decider. "It's a testament to netball here and what the clubs and the feeder clubs are doing. Helping support those young netballers coming through and then seeing it come together is a real testament to that junior development."
The premiership trophy has alternated between the clubs since 2018 with the Cavaliers winning by five goals in both the qualifying and grand finals in 2021 before the Hawks won last year's qualifier by just three before storming past Cripps to claim the title.
