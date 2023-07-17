The Examiner
Northern Hawks ready for State Netball League grand final

By Rob Shaw
Updated July 17 2023 - 1:38pm, first published 1:30pm
Hawks Lydia Coote was in strong form in the preliminary final defeat of Cripps at the Silverdome on Saturday. Picture by Paul Scambler
"Where else would you want to be?" asked Northern Hawks coach Alicia Sargent as she looked ahead to a fourth Northern derby State Netball League grand final in five years.

