In the meantime, the pressure is on Labor - which holds every National Cabinet seat on the mainland - to act on the rental crisis. Unlimited rentrises should be illegal. The Greens are fighting so hard to limit rent increases because unless we stop rents skyrocketing, no matter how much housing we build, the queues for public housing will blow out and our chances of tackling this crisis will drop to zero. I think it's important to put all this in context. The current shortage of social and affordable housing in Australia is 640,000 homes and that is due to grow by 75,000 homes in the next five years. Yet Labor's entire plan, at best, will build 30,000 social and affordable homes over five years. If Labor's bill had passed through parliament in its current form, without locking in greater investment every year and national limits on rent increases, millions of people would have been left behind and things would have become much worse.