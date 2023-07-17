Premier Jeremy Rockliff says the Commission of Inquiry's final report on institutional child sexual abuse in Tasmania will be delivered on time to the government on August 31, while once more dismissing speculation of an early election.
Child protection whistleblowers, child safety officer Jack Davenport and former Ashley Youth Detention Centre worker Alysha, on Monday expressed concerns that an early election might delay the public release of the final report.
The report needs to be tabled in parliament before it is made public.
The pair have asked party leaders and independents to pledge that if an early election is held, they will use the available sitting days to compel the tabling of the report in order to reduce the risk of unnecessary trauma to child sexual abuse victim-survivors and their supporters.
Alysha said victim-survivors, whistleblowers, subject matter experts, family members and advocates had over the past years spoke out about institutional child sexual abuse, which had come at a tremendous cost to health and wellbeing, careers and sense of safety.
"With the political landscape becoming more unstable, it is paramount that all politicians turn their focus to protecting the courageous individuals, who have given evidence, from further unnecessary trauma," she said.
Mr Davenport said the present fortunes of the Liberal government shouldn't interfere with the commission's reporting deadline.
"We can't stop a government imploding, but what we can do is call for definitive action from all politicians," he said.
Acting Greens leader Rosalie Woodruff said it was important all political parties approach the Commission of Inquiry's final report date in a non-political fashion and stand together to support victim-survivors, added early election rumour and speculation had caused stress and anxiety to them.
Labor leader Rebecca White said the party would ensure a final Commission of Inquiry report was tabled this year should the state head to an early election and should it win government.
Labor's Josh Willie said a Labor government would implement all recommendations from the Commission of Inquiry.
"The evidence that was put forward to the Commission of Inquiry was deeply shocking for many Tasmanians and unacceptable," he said.
Mr Rockliff said there would not be an early election.
"This is a government that's getting on with a job," he said.
"We've got too much to do, including, of course, the Commission of Inquiry recommendations."
He said the government planned to table the report in parliament in September.
